Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,837.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,600,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 317.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 135,032 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

