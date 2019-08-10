Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.88

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 36077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,837.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,600,000 after buying an additional 131,056 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 135,032 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

