Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to “Buy”

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.43. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.