JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

