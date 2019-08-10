John Geschke Sells 5,700 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $446,139.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $140,895.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $219,650.00.

On Monday, June 10th, John Geschke sold 915 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $84,619.20.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.51. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,198,000 after buying an additional 296,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zendesk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after buying an additional 227,524 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 5.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after buying an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,056,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

