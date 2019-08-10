Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 7.1% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.55, approximately 241,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 163,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Joint had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 4.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $167,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,422.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,391.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Joint by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $251.72 million, a PE ratio of 456.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

