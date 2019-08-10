JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,310 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 725 ($9.47)) on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JPJ Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Shares of JPJ stock opened at GBX 669 ($8.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.24. JPJ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

About JPJ Group

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

