JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,393,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,356 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $109.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $345.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

