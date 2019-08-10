Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JUN3. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.58 ($34.40).

Shares of JUN3 stock traded down €0.52 ($0.60) on Friday, hitting €18.98 ($22.07). The company had a trading volume of 153,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60. Jungheinrich has a twelve month low of €19.36 ($22.51) and a twelve month high of €35.04 ($40.74).

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

