K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Cormark

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

TSE KBL traded up C$0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.89. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$32.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $419.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.17.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

