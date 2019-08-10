K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Clarus Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on K92 Mining from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.42. 255,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $498.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.13.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K92 Mining news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 90,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns -40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($61,600).

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

