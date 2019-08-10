Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce sales of $3.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $15.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.62 million, with estimates ranging from $35.08 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Howard B. Rosen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,660.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

