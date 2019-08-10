Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) Trading Up 56.3%

Shares of Kallo Inc (OTCMKTS:KALO) were up 56.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Kallo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KALO)

Kallo Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops and commercializes customized healthcare solutions. It engages in the development of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Integration Engine, a software that connect other applications in or outside of a hospital/clinic with the EMR system, as well as enables the doctor/nurse to access information in other healthcare applications.

