Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Issues Earnings Results

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 11.32%.

Shares of KNDI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 444,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,798. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNDI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

In related news, CEO Xiaoming Hu acquired 122,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $579,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.