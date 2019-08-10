Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Bank of America

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 791,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.24. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.95 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kennametal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

