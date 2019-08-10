Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,678.22

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,678.22 and traded as high as $1,637.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,631.00, with a volume of 122,709 shares traded.

KWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital lowered Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,721.67 ($22.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 77.12.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

