Kina Petroleum (ASX:KPE) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Kina Petroleum Corp (ASX:KPE) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.16 ($0.82) and last traded at A$1.16 ($0.82), 667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.10 ($0.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of $442.08 million and a P/E ratio of -64.17.

Kina Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:KPE)

Kina Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas assets primarily in Papua New Guinea. It holds interests in a range of oil and gas projects that cover an area of approximately 30,000 square kilometers located in onshore Papua New Guinea. Kina Petroleum Limited was founded in 2009 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

