Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $44.20. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 27,306 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,382.89.

In other Kingspan Group news, insider Russell Shiels sold 22,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,700 ($61.41), for a total value of £1,058,628 ($1,383,284.99).

About Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

