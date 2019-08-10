KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Stake Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 390.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 1,541.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.65.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.