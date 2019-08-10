KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Deutsche Bank

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $112.26 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.21.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.79. KLA-Tencor has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $517,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125,142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.