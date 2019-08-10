Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNWN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,968. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

