Koninklijke Ahold’s (ADRNY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.70 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.01. 57,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,126. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

