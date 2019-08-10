Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Given Buy Rating at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt restated their buy rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a $37.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

KOP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.86. 109,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,837. The company has a market cap of $575.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. Koppers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $36.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.43 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 29,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $886,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 244.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 354,654 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

