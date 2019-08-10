Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

KEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Korea Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Korea Electric Power to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.41. 212,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 205,756 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $3,698,000. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.