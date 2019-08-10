Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 19,399,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,724. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.