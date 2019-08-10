Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KURA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 121,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.50.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

