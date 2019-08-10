L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 25,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,069. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 977.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 38.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 146.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.