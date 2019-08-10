L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRLCY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.55.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

