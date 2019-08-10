Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 54.97.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

