Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post $49.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.20 million and the highest is $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $198.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.20 million to $201.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.64 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $213.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at $344,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 101.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LKFN traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,291. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

