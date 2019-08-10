LanaCoin (LANA) One Day Volume Hits $5.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $247,680.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 116.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded down 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,086,631,233 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

