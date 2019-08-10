Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 279,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

