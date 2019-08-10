Lee Financial Co Acquires 383 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $31,406,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Southern by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 752,397 shares of company stock worth $41,381,702. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.