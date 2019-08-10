Lee Financial Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 709.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Mplx were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 329,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 31,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.59%.

In other Mplx news, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger acquired 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

