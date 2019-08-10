Lee Financial Co Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.13.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $127,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $22,113. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $1,734,029.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

