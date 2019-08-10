LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group updated its FY19 guidance to $4.25 to $4.35 EPS.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $122.83. 206,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $383,066.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,386,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $3,471,386.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $5,314,613 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.