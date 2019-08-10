Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 20,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.56. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $107.39. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

