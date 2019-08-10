Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 177,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 318.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117,473 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 437,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 119,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Liberty Global by 25.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. 4,225,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

