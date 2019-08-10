Liberty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 103.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,702.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 74.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 262.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle H. Hairston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,957 shares of company stock worth $1,788,205 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.35 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

