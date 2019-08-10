Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $263.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $273.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

