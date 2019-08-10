Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.49. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.