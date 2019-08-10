Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,133 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.