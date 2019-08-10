Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 358 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 41.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 20.0% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

BIIB stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

