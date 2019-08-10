LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.80. LiDCO Group shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 125,000 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.74.

LiDCO Group Company Profile (LON:LID)

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

