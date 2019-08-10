Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNR. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$56.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE LNR traded down C$3.34 on Friday, reaching C$37.92. 582,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,326. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$37.34 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jarrell sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.02, for a total transaction of C$3,840,112.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,649 shares in the company, valued at C$1,559,859.87.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

