Linde (ETR:LIN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €190.50 ($221.51).

LIN stock opened at €169.55 ($197.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €177.56. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.80 ($223.02).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

