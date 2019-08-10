Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 35% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $90,498.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00260156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.01243414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

