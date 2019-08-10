Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $6.76. Livent shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 164,671 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Livent Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

