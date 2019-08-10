LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.83 and last traded at $38.56, approximately 52,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 754,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivePerson to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.93.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,075 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.