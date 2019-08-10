Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.13.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:L traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting C$70.51. 651,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,335. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$50.22 and a 1-year high of C$71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 47,933 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$3,362,020.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,756.76. Also, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 22,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.91, for a total transaction of C$1,515,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,018.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,766,724.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

